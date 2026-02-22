1 Terrorist Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J&K’s Kishtwar

Representational image |

A terrorist was eliminated during an ongoing security operation in a remote part of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The encounter began around 10:30 am in the Passerkut area of the Chatroo belt after security agencies received intelligence inputs about the presence of two Pakistani militants linked to the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Acting on the information, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Officials said the militants were hiding in a mud house located on the foothills when they opened fire at the approaching forces, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, one terrorist was killed, while the operation was still underway at the time of the latest reports.

The Chatroo forest region has witnessed multiple encounters in recent weeks. Nearly six gunfights were reported in the area last month, leading to the death of a soldier and a terrorist, highlighting continued security challenges in the belt.

Security forces have intensified surveillance and combing operations in the district to prevent militant movement and infiltration.