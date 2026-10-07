3 Indians Rescued After Russian Drone Strike On Black Sea Cargo Ship ‘Stable’, Says Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Romania is coordinating assistance for three nationals rescued from the attacked cargo vessel | X

New Delhi, October 7, 2026: Three Indian nationals rescued from a Turkish-owned cargo vessel following a Russian drone strike in the Black Sea are in “stable condition”, the Indian Embassy in Romania said, adding that they would receive all necessary assistance for their “safe and early departure from Romania”.

An embassy representative on Tuesday visited the three Indians rescued from the MV Royad Mammadov. Two are staying at a hotel, while the third is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanta.

“All three are in stable condition,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The three Indian nationals were rescued on Monday.

Embassy Assures Indians Of Assistance

The embassy said it was coordinating arrangements to help the three Indians leave Romania safely at the earliest.

“The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company’s local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant,” the mission said on Tuesday.

The embassy representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company’s agent and doctors treating the injured Indian national to coordinate further assistance.

At Least 2 Killed In Attack

The MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea earlier this week, leaving at least two foreign seafarers dead and several crew members injured.

The nationalities of those killed were not immediately known.

The Black Sea has remained a key area of disruption during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attacks affecting commercial shipping and port infrastructure.

India Expresses ‘Grave Concern’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday condemned the attack, saying it “views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern.”

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“The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” the ministry said.

Reiterating India’s position on the ongoing conflicts, the MEA said, “We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts.”

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