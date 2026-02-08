3 Found Dead Inside Car On Delhi’s Peeragarhi Flyover; Suicide Suspected

In a shocking incident in the national capital, three people were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in Delhi, triggering panic among local residents. Police rushed to the scene after receiving information and launched an investigation, while a forensic team examined the vehicle for evidence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to officials, the deceased include two men and a woman. Two of the victims were believed to be around 40 years old, while the third was reportedly close to 60. The bodies were discovered inside a white Tata Tiago, and preliminary findings suggest that the deaths may have been caused by the consumption of a poisonous substance. Police sources indicated that there were no immediate signs of robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said the case appears to be one of suicide. “Two men and a woman have been found dead. All have been identified, and it seems they consumed some beverage before taking their lives,” he stated, adding that the exact motive is yet to be determined.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are continuing their probe to establish the sequence of events, including the ownership of the vehicle and the circumstances leading to the suspected suicide.