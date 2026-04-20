3 Days, 11 Lives Saved: Humanity Shines In Ahmedabad |

Ahmedabad: In an extraordinary display of compassion and courage, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has witnessed a powerful chain of organ and tissue donations that saved 11 lives in just three days — a moment doctors are calling a milestone in the state’s organ donation movement.

The hospital’s “Mahayagna of Organ Donation” saw three organ donations and one skin donation take place in rapid succession, turning personal tragedies into life-saving hope for patients waiting for transplants.

Families Turn Grief Into Gift of Life

The first donor was 50-year-old Bahranbhai Pandit from Gandhinagar, a bricklayer who collapsed after dizziness and was declared brain dead. In a moment of immense courage, his wife Sangeetaben consented to donate his organs.

“Even in deep grief, the family chose humanity,” said a senior transplant coordinator. His liver and two kidneys helped save three critically ill patients.

Soon after, another family made a similar decision when a 42-year-old ICU patient was declared brain dead. The donation of a heart, liver and two kidneys saved four more lives.

Historic Donation From Rickshaw Puller’s Family

The third story of compassion came from Narol resident Puranbhai Dantani, a 45-year-old rickshaw puller who suffered a brain haemorrhage. His wife Alkaben agreed to donate his liver and kidneys, marking the first organ donation from the Dantani community at the hospital.

“This decision has created awareness in communities where organ donation was once unthinkable,” hospital officials said.

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Skin Donation Adds Another Lifeline

In addition to organ transplants, a skin donation also took place. Inspired by Dr. Kiran Shah of Care and Cure Multispecialty Hospital, Maninagar, the family of 51-year-old Anjanaben Patel agreed to donate her skin.

Doctors say the donated tissue will help burn victims and severely injured patients in the future.

A Growing Movement of Hope

The milestone coincided with World Liver Day on April 19, when the hospital crossed 237 organ donations. So far, the institution has facilitated 784 organs and 237 tissues, including 211 livers, 437 kidneys, 75 hearts and 34 lungs.

“Organ donation is not just a medical process — it is the highest celebration of humanity,” said the Medical Superintendent. “These families have given hope where there was none.”