Bizarre! Woman Caught Hiding Chicken In Bag On Mumbai Local; Viral Video Prompts Police Response

Mumbai: A video showing a woman allegedly carrying a live chicken inside a handbag while travelling on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and calls for action.

The clip, shared by X user ‘Aditya Metra’, appears to show the woman seated in a normal compartment with the chicken peeking out of her bag. The bird appears calm in the video and is not seen causing any disturbance to fellow passengers. However, what caught further attention was a passenger seated beside the woman, who appeared to be feeding the chicken during the journey.

What the hell is this. How is this even allowed god damn it. That too in a normal compartment of a local train. Kindly take strict action against this. I am on Churchgate bound 6:01 train boarded from Borivali @WesternRly @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/vuKEz57CBC — Aditya Mehta (@portfoliobhaiya) April 20, 2026

The incident drew sharp reactions online, the user flagging the matter and questioning how can someone carry a chicken inside a local train.

In his post, he wrote, “What the hell is this. How is this even allowed god damn it. That too in a normal compartment of a local train. Kindly take strict action against this.

He provides the details of the train ‘I am on Churchgate bound 6:01 train boarded from Borivali.” His post quickly gained traction as the video began circulating widely, with several users expressing disbelief over the unusual sight on one of Mumbai’s busiest public transport networks.’

Metra further stated that both he and the woman seen with the chicken were set to get down at Bandra station, effectively giving authorities a real-time update on their location. Responding to the post, Mumbai Police acknowledged the complaint on X and tagged GRP Mumbai, indicating that the matter had been forwarded for necessary action.

While it remains unclear what action was eventually taken against the woman or the passenger seen feeding the bird, the video has sparked discussion around passenger conduct and the enforcement of rules inside local trains.

The viral clip has once again highlighted how unusual incidents on Mumbai’s lifeline often find their way onto social media within minutes, prompting quick public reaction and official attention.

Though the chicken did not appear to create any nuisance in the coach, the incident has raised eyebrows over what commuters are carrying into local train compartments and whether stricter checks are needed to prevent such incidents.

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