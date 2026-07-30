3 Crocodiles Rescued After Entering Kota Residential Areas Amid Rising Reptile Sightings | X

Jaipur: Known as the coaching hub, the Kota city of Rajasthan is under fear of crocodiles as the reptiles are skipping out of Chambal River and straying into the residential areas of the city. On Wednesday night itself, three crocodiles enterd different locations of Kota and rescued by the forest department.

The crocodiles measuring 8 feet, 5 feet, and 4.5 feet long were rescued from Anjali Vihar colony, a farmhouse near Keshoraipatan and Balita village near the. City.

“The presence of crocodiles in the densely populated areas of Anjali Vihar and Balita created panic among the locals. We rescued all three by tying their mouths with sticks, jute sacks, and ropes,” said Virendra Singh Hada, technical assistant with the Forest Department.

Also Watch:

The crocodile population in Kota has reached thousands as the Chambal River, canals, ponds, and even vacant plots have become their habitat. The increasing number of mighty reptiles has gripped the public with fear as they could enter populated areas at any time through any water body.

Hada said that the forest department rescue around 75-80 crocodiles every year as the Chambal and one it's subsidery Chandraloi river has a very dense population of crocodiles. “ Due to favorable conditions, adequate food, and less human interference, they now number in the thousands in Kota district,"said Hada.

The crocodiles have enterd the localities including Nanta, Chandresal, Kalatalab, Kunhadi, Borkheda, Poonam Colony, Raipura, Deoli Arab Road, Nayanohra, Hanumantkheda, Sogaria, Kishore Sagar, Bajrang Nagar, Kansua, Thekda and Soorsagar of Kota city and nearby areas.

Notably, Kota is home to gharials as well it is part of National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary. Its boundaries run from the Jawahar Sagar Dam down to the Hanging Bridge near Kota Barrage. The rescued crocodiles are often released in this sanctuary.