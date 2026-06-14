3 Arrested, Minor Detained Over Fatal Tughlakabad Fire In Delhi

The devastating fire that claimed three lives in a residential building in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad area last week was allegedly the result of a planned act of arson rather than an accident, police said after a detailed investigation.

Authorities have arrested three people, identified as Niranjan, 33, his brother Rajkumar, 27, and Sarita, 27, while a 17-year-old girl has been detained in connection with the incident. According to investigators, the woman and the minor were allegedly associated with the two male accused.

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Police said the teenage girl confessed to setting a scooter on fire outside the building shortly after midnight on June 12. The flames quickly spread through the structure, eventually reaching the fifth floor and engulfing the building.

Eight residents were rescued and taken to hospitals, but three victims, identified as Pankaj, Sushila Devi and Sonia Kumari, later succumbed to their injuries.

Read Also Delhi Tughlakabad Fire Was Deliberate Act Of Arson Over Personal Vendetta, Say Police

The investigation gained momentum after CCTV footage reportedly showed the girl entering the premises before the blaze erupted. During questioning, she allegedly claimed that Sarita encouraged her to ignite the scooter belonging to Deepak, Niranjan’s cousin, and supplied petrol and a matchbox for the act.

Police believe the alleged arson was motivated by a financial dispute between Deepak and Niranjan. The accused have been booked on charges including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempted murder, trespass and mischief by fire. Investigators are also examining whether additional individuals were involved in the conspiracy.