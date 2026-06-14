Delhi Tughlakabad Fire Was Deliberate Act Of Arson Over Personal Vendetta, Say Police

A massive fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area earlier this week, killing three people and injuring eight others, was a deliberate act of arson carried out as part of a personal vendetta, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Police Probe Points To Deliberate Arson

The fire erupted in the TKD Extension area of Tughlakabad on June 12 and was initially believed to have been caused by negligence. However, police later found evidence suggesting the fire had been intentionally set.

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Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after reviewing CCTV footage that showed a woman entering the building shortly before the fire broke out.

Minor Girl Arrested, Allegedly Acted On Instructions

During the investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Navjeevan Camp in Govind Puri.

According to police, the teenager confessed that she had been instigated by Sarita, 27, a resident of Girinagar in Govind Puri.

"Sarita allegedly gave her petrol and a matchbox to set fire to a scooty belonging to Deepak, a fifth-floor resident, over a monetary dispute," Delhi Police said.

Three Others Accused Of Conspiracy

Further investigation revealed that Sarita was acting on the directions of Niranjan, 33, and his brother Rajkumar, 27, both residents of Navjeevan Camp.

The three allegedly conspired to orchestrate the arson to settle a personal grudge, police added.

Police have added serious charges including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, mischief by fire and lurking house trespass.

All four accused, including the minor girl, have been apprehended, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Three Dead, Eight Rescued From Building

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police said a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Govindpuri Police Station at 2.24 am on the night of June 11-12.

In a coordinated rescue operation, eight residents trapped by heavy smoke were evacuated and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Three people, including a 22-year-old man and two women, died in the incident, while two others remained in critical condition.

Fire Spread Through Entire Building

According to ADO Yashwant Meena, the fire started in three scooters, two motorcycles and a bicycle parked on the ground floor.

"Fire and smoke travelled to all ground + five floors. Ground, first and second floors are completely burned, and the rest of the floors are partially burned," he said.

Delhi Fire Service personnel also climbed to the terrace, cut open the locked gate and rescued two girls trapped inside the building.

Residents Recount Midnight Rescue Efforts

Amid the chaos, residents described desperate attempts to save those trapped inside.

Locals reportedly used sarees as makeshift ropes and cut through safety grilles to help occupants escape as smoke engulfed the building.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)