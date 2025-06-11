 28-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase, Wrapped In Plastic At Delhi-Ghaziabad Border
Forensic teams recovered the green suitcase after stray dogs dragged it into view Tuesday morning. The victim wore a blue suit, but no jewelry except nose pins. ADCP Alok Priyadarshi stated they're cross-matching photos with missing persons reports from neighboring districts.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
Ghaziabad: A 28 year old woman's severely bruised body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase near Loni border, wrapped in plastic and bedsheets. Police confirmed signs of strangulation with blood oozing from the nose, suggesting the victim was killed elsewhere before being transported to the isolated plot between Ghaziabad and Delhi.

This marks the third suitcase body case in western UP since 2022, including a Hapur incident where a husband allegedly killed his wife over family disputes.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from key transit routes to trace the vehicle used for body disposal.

