28 tourists from Mumbai caught with fake Gondola tickets in Gulmarg | PTI

In the renowned ski resort Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, at least 28 tourists from Mumbai were found in possession of fake Gondola tickets, according to officials on Friday.

They claimed that a tour operator in Mumbai had provided the tourists with these fake tickets.

28 tourists apprehended

According to a spokesperson, the ticket scanning team of the Gulmarg Gondola Project apprehended a group of 28 tourists from Mumbai at the scanning point of the Gulmarg Gondola station.

According to a statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC), “these passengers were carrying edited fake tickets through their tour Manager Makrand Anand Ghanekar S/o Anand Ghanekar of Mumbai.”

It further stated: “We have an inbuilt system of dealing with such types of cases in place at Gulmarg Gondola Project. Our team of officers at the project meticulously handled this case and it was confessed by the tour Manager that he had himself edited these tickets in Mumbai and the passengers were not aware of this illegal activity.”

“A written complaint was obtained from the passengers who had been cheated by a tour company namely Veena World Mumbai. The case along with all the details, proofs, witnesses and the culprit were handed over to SHO Gulmarg by Incharge Gulmarg Gondola Project Showkat Ahmad Bhat for taking further necessary action in the matter.”

The local management of the Gulmarg Gondola, in particular, and the management of the JKCCC in general, according to the statement, are working extremely hard to make the ticketing system more clear and user-friendly.