28 dead in three separate incidents in Tamil Nadu

Among the dead were the driver and conductor of the inter-state high-end Scania bus. 23 were injured in the incident and the condition of one woman is reportedly serious. The accident happened around 3:00 am.

The bus was ferrying 48 passengers, most of them from Kerala.

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswamy, the driver of the container lorry fell asleep and the high-speeding vehicle hit the divider resulting in a tyre burst before it rammed into the bus coming in the opposite direction. As the container was loaded with tiles, the impact was so severe that the right portion of the bus got completely ripped off.

Most of the people who died were sitting on the right side of the bus and were asleep when the accident occurred.

Hemaraj, the driver of the container lorry, initially fled from the spot but later surrendered to the police in Palakkad. He was later arrested by the Tirupur police.

According to Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran, there were 48 passengers on the bus and most of them had booked their tickets to Palakkad and Kochi. Police and local residents rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Avinashi, Tirupur and Coimbatore government hospitals.

Soon after the accident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formed a special ministerial team to monitor the situation and was in constant touch with his Tamil Nadu counterpart. A special team of doctors and paramedical staff was rushed to the accident spot.

The bus was expected to reach Kochi at 7:00 AM and had gone to Bengaluru from Ernakulam on Monday. Since there were no enough passengers for the return trip, the bus which was to leave on Tuesday evening, left a day later on Wednesday evening.