London Crime: 27-Year-Old Hyderabad Woman Stabbed To Death By Brazilian Roommate

Kontham Tejaswini, a 27-year-old woman hailing from Hyderabad, was fatally stabbed by her Brazilian roommate in Wembley, London. She had gone to London for higher education. The incident took place at a residential property at approximately 10 am on Tuesday.

Tragically, Tejaswini lost her life at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police. Another woman, aged 28, sustained stab wounds and was transported to a hospital. Her injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening. The incident occurred on Neeld Crescent in Wembley.

The accused was living there for less than a week

Vijay, a cousin of Tejaswini residing in Hyderabad, disclosed that the alleged perpetrator was a Brazilian man who had recently joined the shared accommodation. Tejaswini, along with her friends, resided in the same place. The accused had only been living there for less than a week. Tejaswini had traveled to London in March of the previous year to pursue her Master's degree.

In a statement, the police said, "Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The man remains in custody. The woman has been released without further action."

Another suspect arrested

Furthermore, an additional suspect, a 23-year-old man, has been apprehended at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said in a statement, "This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody."

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened," she went on to add.

