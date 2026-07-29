27-Year-Old Bicycle Circus Performer Dies During 'Live Burial' Stunt In Haryana's Nuh | Representational Image

A travelling bicycle circus in Haryana's Nuh district ended in tragedy after a 27-year-old performer allegedly died during a "live burial" stunt, according to reports.

The incident occurred in Khori Kalan village under the Taoru subdivision, where the circus had been entertaining audiences for nearly a week. The deceased, identified as Deepak from Gaunchi village in Faridabad district, was one of the organisers and was known for performing daring bicycle stunts, including riding without looking ahead, balancing on the handlebars and standing upright while the bicycle was in motion.

As per reports, on the final day of the show, Deepak performed a special "live burial" act in which he was placed inside a sack and lowered into a pit dug specifically for the stunt. Organisers reportedly informed spectators that he would be brought out alive after 24 hours.

However, eyewitnesses claimed that Deepak remained buried for nearly 36 hours, significantly longer than promised. According to eyewitness Sanchit Singh, the organisers reportedly told the crowd that Deepak would only be dug out after collecting ₹7,100, a condition that allegedly delayed his rescue.

When the pit was eventually opened, Deepak was found dead. He is suspected to have died of suffocation after remaining buried underground for an extended period.

The incident has sparked shock and outrage among local residents, raising serious questions about safety measures during such performances and the responsibility of the organisers. Police have launched an investigation to determine the sequence of events, including why Deepak was not brought out on time and whether negligence contributed to his death.