26-YO Hyderabad Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room, Family Alleges 'Farooq Murdered Renuka'

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Hyderabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Hyderabad. A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in the wee hours of Friday after she reportedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend.

The police are investigating whether she died by suicide or was murdered. The woman, identified as Renuka, a resident of Alwal, was found inside a room at Hotel Grand Lodge near MD Lines.

Events before the death

According to the preliminary probe, Renuka had checked into the hotel with 34-year-old Farooq, a resident of the Golconda area, on Thursday night. Farooq told police that he had stepped out for some time and returned to find Renuka allegedly hanging inside the room. He then informed the authorities, according to an India Today report.

According to investigators, hotel records indicate that she ordered dinner at around 11.56 pm. Later, she made a video call to a friend before allegedly ending her life during the call, NDTV reported,

Family alleges murder

Renuka's family, however, has disputed the suicide claim and alleged that she was murdered. They have raised suspicion over Farooq's role in the incident and demanded a detailed probe into the matter.

Police continue investigation

Hotel staff alerted the police after discovering the incident. A police team rushed to the hotel, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been filed, and police are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, examining the woman's mobile phone, and questioning Farooq to establish the events leading up to her death.

Investigators are currently awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings before arriving at any conclusions.