Punjab Horror: Woman Allegedly Kills 3 Children Before Dying By Suicide In Mansa; Probe Underway | Video | X

Chandigarh: A woman in Punjab's Mansa allegedly killed her three children and later committed suicide at her residence, police said on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Sandeep Kaur (36), Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station II, Mansa, Kulwant Singh said over phone.

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Kaur was found hanging at her rented residence in Mansa on Thursday evening, while her three children Khushpreet Kaur (12), Samandeep Kaur (7) and two-year-old son were found dead.

It is suspected that Kaur administered some poisonous substance to her eldest daughter while two other children may have been strangulated to death. However, postmortem report will reveal the exact cause, the SHO said.

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Kaur's husband had died a few months ago, he said, adding the woman's mother worked as a labourer.

The reasons behind the woman allegedly killing her children and taking the extreme step is under investigation, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)