 '24 Ghante Mein Network Khatam': Pappu Yadav Challenges Lawrence Bishnoi After Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai
Pappu Yadav reacted to the killing of Baba Siddique angrily and said that Lawrence Bishnoi first killed Sidhu Moosewala and then he killed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and now Baba Siddique while sitting in jail and everyone has turned a silent spectator. He called for action against the dreaded criminal.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday slammed the government and challenged jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after the gang claimed responsibility for the killing of NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Saturday (October 12) night. Pappu Yadav claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi is a petty criminal and also said that he will wipe out his entire gang within 24 hours if law permits.

Pappu Yadav took to his official social media account and said, "Is this a country or an army of cowards? A criminal is sitting in jail and issuing challenges, killing people while everyone remains a spectator. First it was Moosewala, then the leader of the Karni Sena, and now an industrialist-politician has been killed. If the law permits, I will wipe out the entire network of this petty criminal Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours."

In a shocking incident, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra by three bike-borne assailants on Saturday night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead by the authorities. The police arrested two accused in connection with the matter on Saturday night itself. However, one of the accused was absconding, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assured that he will be arrested soon.

