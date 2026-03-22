23-Year-Old Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad After Family Opposes Keeping Cat

A 23-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide following ongoing disputes with her family over keeping a pet cat at their home in Hyderabad’s Alwal area. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening when she was alone, police said.

Identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, she lived with her mother and grandmother. According to officials, tensions arose after she brought a cat home a few weeks ago. She reportedly developed cold and cough symptoms, leading her family to object to the pet, which resulted in frequent arguments.

On the day of the incident, her mother and grandmother had stepped out. Upon returning, they found her hanging from a ceiling fan. Neighbours alerted the police, who shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Police registered a case of suspicious death based on the mother’s complaint. While initial findings suggest a domestic dispute, officials said all angles are being investigated. Princy had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance exams while applying for her medical licence.