22 Seconds Of Terror: Car Loses Control, Hits Pole And Plunges Into 100-Metre Gorge In Uttarakhand - VIDEO

A terrifying dashcam video of a car plunging into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district has surfaced online, capturing the entire accident in just 22 seconds.

The accident took place on Friday near Chillad on the Chakrata-Tuini motor road. Three people from Dehradun were travelling in a Ford car bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number UP37P6641 when the vehicle reportedly lost control at a sharp turn.

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The dashcam footage shows the car approaching the bend before suddenly becoming unstable. The vehicle then crashes into an electricity pole on the roadside and plunges into the deep gorge moments later.

The impact killed 39-year-old Durgesh Chaudhary on the spot, while 27-year-old Sunil Mandal and Rishabh sustained serious injuries.

The screams of the occupants trapped in the gorge alerted passing motorists, who informed the police. Given the depth of the gorge, police sought assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

SDRF personnel from the Tuini post descended around 100 metres into the gorge using ropes and launched a rescue operation. The two injured men were pulled out and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tuini for treatment.

The chilling footage emerged two days after the accident and has since gone viral on social media. The video captures the car losing control, hitting the electricity pole and plunging into the gorge, offering a disturbing account of how the accident unfolded.

Police are examining the dashcam footage as part of their investigation into the cause of the crash.