21 Stray Dogs Missing From DRDO Campus: Karnataka High Court Allows Investigation To Continue

Karnataka HC | Photo: PTI

The Karnataka High Court has allowed the investigation into the disappearance of 21 stray dogs from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) campus to proceed while directing that the officials named in the case should not be subjected to harassment or coercive action.

Court allows probe to continue

Justice M. Nagaprasanna lifted the interim stay on the probe that had been in place since March 25 while hearing petitions filed by DRDO Estate Manager Rakesh Kumar Sahu and Cleaning Supervisor T.G. Sudhakar, who challenged the criminal proceedings initiated against them.

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The court clarified that investigators should focus only on offences that are established during the course of the probe rather than those broadly alleged in the complaint. It also instructed the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation and ordered authorities to complete the inquiry within six weeks and submit a report.

Dogs reported missing from campus

According to the case details, 21 stray dogs roaming the inner roads of the DRDO campus allegedly went missing on March 9 after being taken away in what was described as an unethical manner. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Arguments before the court

Appearing for the petitioners, Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamat argued that offences including false evidence, public nuisance and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita could not reasonably be linked to the two DRDO officials.

Counsel for the petitioners further contended that the investigation should instead determine who entered the secured campus and removed the animals, maintaining that the officials could not automatically be held responsible for their disappearance.

Opposing the plea, advocate Vaishali Hegde, representing the complainant, argued that no person could enter the DRDO premises without authorisation. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 11.