Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict Today On Stray Dog Menace, Responsibility In Bite Cases | FPJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its much-awaited verdict on Tuesday in the matter concerning the growing stray dog population and rising incidents of dog attacks across the country.

The case, which has sparked intense debate between animal rights activists, civic authorities and petitioners demanding stricter action, has been under hearing for several months. A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had reserved its judgment on January 29 after hearing submissions from states, the National Highways Authority of India and the Animal Welfare Board of India.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court had observed that stray dogs which are not aggressive and do not suffer from rabies could be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same locality from where they were picked up. However, the court had also expanded the scope of the matter to address the nationwide issue of stray dog attacks and civic responsibility.

In an interim order passed on November 7, 2025, the apex court directed states and the NHAI to remove stray animals from highways, hospitals, schools, colleges and other public institutions to ensure public safety.

Who Will Take Responsibility In Dog Bite Incidents?

The Bench had made strong observations on accountability in dog bite incidents. During the previous hearing, the court stated that if a person suffers injuries or dies due to an attack by stray dogs, responsibility could be fixed not only on local municipal bodies but also on individuals who regularly feed stray dogs.

The court had remarked that a person cannot feed stray dogs daily and then deny responsibility if those animals later attack someone. It further observed that local administrations had failed in effectively dealing with the issue and indicated it would not hesitate to fix liability.

The Supreme Court had also expressed concern over stray dog attack statistics from Assam. Referring to official data, the Bench noted that over 1.66 lakh dog bite incidents were reported in 2024, while more than 20,900 cases had already been registered in January 2025 alone. Calling the figures 'shocking' and 'extremely alarming', the court warned states against filing vague or incomplete responses.

The matter first came before the Supreme Court on July 28, 2025, when the court took suo motu cognisance of increasing cases of stray dog attacks and deaths across the country. Several disturbing videos showing stray dogs attacking children, elderly people and women had gone viral on social media at the time.

On August 11, 2025, the court had initially directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to capture all stray dogs within eight weeks and move them to shelter homes. However, the order triggered widespread protests by animal lovers and dog welfare groups, including demonstrations near India Gate in Delhi.

Following the backlash, the apex court modified parts of its earlier order on August 22, 2025. The final verdict, expected later today, is likely to lay down important guidelines balancing public safety concerns with animal welfare protections across India.