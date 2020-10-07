20thYearOfNaMo: BJP leaders applaud Modi as he begins 20th year as elected head of govt

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered his 20th year as an elected head of government. On October 7, 2001, Modi had become the Chief Minister of Gujarat - a post that he held till May 2014. Since then, he has been at the helm of the world's biggest democracy as the Prime Minister of India.

And on Wednesday, as Modi completed 20 continuous years in office, congratulatory messages have poured in on social media platforms. The hashtag '#20thYearOfNaMo' was trending on Twitter as many political leaders marked the occasion with congratulatory posts. Incidentally, Modi's tenure as Chief Minister had been the longest in Gujarat's history at nearly 13 years.