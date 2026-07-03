2023 Ram Navami Violence Case: Ex-TMC MP Aparupa Poddar's Husband Shakir Ali Granted Conditional Bail | Representational Image

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Aparupa Poddar’s husband Shakir Ali on Friday got conditional bail over Ram Navami violence incident in 2023 at Hooghly.

The special court, while granting him bail, directed him to appear before the investigating agency every fortnight and also directed that he cannot leave the state without the court’s permission.

Notably, Ali was in NIAs custody for two days on July 1 following his arrest a day before.

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Ali’s lawyer while appealing for bail said that Ali is physically not well and needs rest and treatment.

Meanwhile, the former TMC MP was quizzed by police for over 4 hours for allegedly heckling police while they came to arrest her husband.

After coming out from Serampore police station former TMC MP Aparupa Poddar fainted on the road.