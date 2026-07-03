West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Promises Greater Democratic Space For Opposition At MLAs' Orientation Programme

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for newly elected MLAs.

Speaking at the programme, Adhikari promised to create a bigger democratic space for the opposition which according to him was absent during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in the state.

“At first for 34 years everything was operated from the party office. It is better not to say anything about the TMC regime. Police refused to take calls of opposition MLAs. I was the Leader of Opposition but I was not invited to any programmes. I was suspended several times from the Assembly and the opposition MPs, MLAs had no respect. In the last one and a half months I have conducted five administrative review meetings and all the opposition legislators were invited,” said Adhikari.

Notably, the inaugural session was also attended by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that for the sake of welfare of the people, the infrastructure of the Assembly needs to be fixed.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla called upon the legislators to strengthen democratic traditions and lead the state’s renaissance. Emphasizing that elected representatives are the custodians of the people’s aspirations, Birla urged the MLAs to actively contribute to informed law-making, constructive debates, and good governance.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh after the inaugural programme was seen leaving the programme.

“I was Rajya Sabha MP and I know some of the works. If I have to learn anything more I will learn from veteran MLA Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay or former Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay,” added Ghosh.