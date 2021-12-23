2022 UP Assembly polls : Akhilesh Yadav to not attend public gatherings for next 3 days after family test COVID-19 positive

Lucknow: After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple and daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the former chief minister on Thursday decided to not attend any public rallies and programs for next three days as a precautionary measure.

"Due to family members being #Covid positive, I will not attend public programs for three days as a precaution," the SP President tweeted.

Yadav's wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Dimple Yadav and her daughter, Tina Yadav, have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.



परिवार के लोगों के कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की वजह से हम तीन दिनों के लिए एहतियात बरतते हुए सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में शामिल नहीं हो पाएँगे।



आज की इगलास की ‘सपा-रालोद’ की संयुक्त रैली की अपार सफलता के लिए शुभकामनाएँ व सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से पूरे उत्साह और ऊर्जा से सक्रिय रहने की अपील। pic.twitter.com/v7mkNJtlEC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 23, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning across UP for the assembly election just months away. According to a report, the SP chief is also likely to get himself tested. He and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint rally in Aligarh tomorrow.

Since Monday, he has been in central and western UP campaigning for the elections and is going to Aligarh tomorrow straight from his village - Saifai - as of now.

In an interview with NDTV last month, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would take the COVID-19 jab only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph is removed from vaccination certificates.

Earlier this year, Akhilesh Yadav had said he won't get himself injected with a 'BJP vaccine', a comment that drew sharp criticism from leaders of the ruling party. The Samajwadi Party chief had then tried to make amends on Twitter the same day, saying he was not referring to scientists.



Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:01 PM IST