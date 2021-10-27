e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

No clean chit in Devendra Fadnavis govt’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, clarifies MVA govt Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:20 PM IST

2022 Goa Assembly by-polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to hold rallies, take part in several other activities

According to TMC sources, during her visit to Goa, Banerjee will also participate in some organizational meetings to focus on the party’s plan of action.
Aritra Singha
Trinamool Congress | Photo: Representative Image

Trinamool Congress | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take part in two rallies in Goa and will also interact with social groups. Mamata is also scheduled to visit the places which were visited by Swami Vivekananda in Goa.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sugata said there are chances of several ‘heavyweight’ joining during the visit of Mamata Banerjee.

“People in Goa are showing interest in TMC as they are tired of the devious BJP government. There are chances of more joining in presence of didi,” said Saugata.

According to TMC sources, during her visit to Goa, Banerjee will also participate in some organizational meetings to focus on the party’s plan of action.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister will reach Goa on October 28 and is likely to return to Bengal on October 30, the day by-polls in four assembly seats in West Bengal is scheduled.

However, BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla, said that TMC is ‘daydreaming’ and also that BJP will win over Goa again.

“If TMC is planning to replicate appeasement politics here, then it won’t work. We have worked for people and we will win back Goa for the benefit of people. BJP will win more than 25 seats,” said Mulla.

It is pertinent to mention that in September, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, along with nine other leaders, who had joined Trinamool was appointed the national vice-president of the party recently.

Trinamool Congress is trying to set up its organizational base in the state ahead of the assembly polls and intends to contest in the coming assembly election in the state which is scheduled in February next year.

It can be recalled that during TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Goa, her posters and banners were defaced and marred with black ink. Trinamool leaders Derek O’ Brien, Saugata Roy, and Babul Supriyo criticized such a move, alleging that BJP being afraid of TMC had done such an act.

ALSO READ

Yes, I will be forming a new party, says Amarinder Singh; will soon share name and symbol

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal