2020 is officially cancelled: After Irrfan Khan's death, netizens want to skip forward to 2021

2020 has not been kind. With disaster after disaster coming our way, netizens seem to be fed up. On Thursday, for many actor Irrfan Khan's death seemed to be the last straw.

The biggest crisis of the year is perhaps the novel coronavirus outbreak, but that's not all. To recap, so far this year, we have had bushfires in Australia, floods and earthquakes across the world, multiple cyclones and tornadoes and more. The world has lost several icons including basketball player Kobe Bryant, and now on Thursday, Irrfan Khan. There is also the rumours regarding the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the cancellation of most public events and the postponement of the Olympics.

Speaking of India, it has been an eventful four months in the country, starting with protests in different parts of India over the Citizenship Ammendment Act, followed by the Delhi riots, and then the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. We may be missing out on many of the upheavals that made up the first four months of 2020, but the fact remains that it now seems as though someone has taken Pandora's box and flung out the contents.

The consensus on Twitter is clear: 2020 is a 'disaster'. And, as social media users keep repeating, "it's not even May".

"Irrfan Khan just passed away and I'm sorry but 2020 is cancelled, that's it, I'm done. See you all next year," wrote one Twitter user.

"Irrfan Khan won't just be remembered as a great actor but a great human being as well. this world lost a gem too soon, it's not fair. may his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to pass thru this tough time. 2020 can't be more horrible :(" rued another user.

Take a look at some of the reactions: