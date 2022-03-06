2017 Bhopal - Ujjain Passenger train bombing: All you need to know about the attack carried by IS

The 2017 Bhopal - Ujjain Passenger train bombing was a terrorist attack that occurred on March 7, 2017. The passanger train which runs between Bhopal Junction railway station of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh and Ujjain Junction railway station was attacked.

This year marks the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack that happened in Madhya Pradesh.

The bombing occurred at Jabri railway station in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, injuring 10 passengers.

The attack is stated to be the first-ever strike in India by the Islamic State.

One of the terrorist suspect was later killed in an encounter in Lucknow. It was stated by the police that the module was self-radicalised and didn't receive any financial support from the group.

Six persons were later arrested. National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe reports stated that the ISIS-inspired module had also conspired to bomb a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 19, Indian authorities told the media that the terrorists related to this attack tried to flee India and go to Syria or Iraq.

