20 Injured As Wedding Party Bus Crashes Into Fuel Station In Kerala's Koothattukulam | AI

At least 20 people were injured after a tourist bus carrying a wedding party lost control, overturned and crashed into a fuel station at Kakkoor in Koothattukulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Thursday morning.

All the injured passengers were reported to be stable. The bus was carrying 35 members of a wedding party and was travelling from Piravom to Ilanji when the accident occurred on the busy Koothattukulam-Piravom road.

Concrete Barrier Prevents Bigger Disaster

A major disaster was narrowly averted when the bus rammed into a concrete barrier at the fuel station instead of hitting the fuel dispensers. A car was being refuelled nearby at the time.

Another two-wheeler rider also had a narrow escape, with the falling bus missing the rider by inches. The circumstances suggest the concrete barrier and a matter of inches may have prevented what could have been a far more serious accident at the fuel station.

CCTV Shows Bus Swerving

CCTV footage showed the bus suddenly swerving to the right to avoid hitting a two-wheeler rider who was crossing into the fuel station. Police said the rider had failed to use indicators or check the side mirror for approaching vehicles, The Hindu reports.

The tail end of the bus struck the scooter as the bus crashed into the fuel station. According to police, the bus driver probably applied the brakes suddenly to avoid the scooter and lost control of the vehicle. The bus then turned on its side and slid into the fuel station premises.

Residents Rush To Rescue Passengers

Local residents rushed to the accident site and rescued passengers trapped inside the bus. They also arranged ambulances to take the injured to three nearby private hospitals in Koothattukulam.

Their quick response proved crucial in ensuring that the injured passengers received medical attention after the crash.

Police Probe Overspeeding Claim

Police are investigating the sequence of events leading to the accident. Local residents have accused the bus driver of overspeeding.

Officials said CCTV footage from junctions leading to the accident site would be examined to verify the allegation. The footage could help investigators determine whether speed played a role in the crash or whether the driver's attempt to avoid the two-wheeler triggered the accident.