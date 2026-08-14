20 BSF Personnel Get Gallantry Medal For 2024 Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operation | X - IANS

Twenty Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who took part in a major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh that killed 29 Maoists in 2024 have been named for the Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The operation, carried out in Kanker district on April 15 and 16, 2024, was described at the time as the "biggest-ever" operation against Left Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh. It recorded the highest number of Naxalite fatalities in a single encounter in the state at the time.

On the occasion of 80th Independence Day, 67 BSF personnel have been honoured with gallantry and service medals. Twenty personnel received Gallantry Medals for bravery during a 2024 anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, which eliminated 29 Naxal cadres and led… pic.twitter.com/4iZPTQr03C — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026

Bravery In The Line Of Duty

The 20 BSF personnel, all from the 94th Battalion, have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry in recognition of their bravery during the meticulously planned operation, according to a BSF statement.

The operation was conducted jointly with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police near Binagunda and Kalpar villages in Kanker district, PTI reports.

"The operation resulted in the elimination of 29 hardcore Naxal cadres and the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition," the BSF statement said.

The recognition of 20 personnel from a single battalion underlines the scale of the operation and the risks involved for the security personnel who took part in it.

20 Personnel Honoured

Those named for the gallantry medal are Inspector Ramesh Chandra Choudhary, Sub Inspector Alok Kumar, Head Constable Kana Ram Yadav, and constables Vilayat Ali, Mohd Ali, Golam Ehsanuzzaman, Rajat Singh, Hasimuddin SK, Shrawan Meghwal, Prem Sagar, Prasanna Chettri, Sagar Ghosh, S Atchhiya Naidu, Adesh Kumar, Bidyut Gain, Khilare Navanath Narayan, Anil Kumar Verma, Sandeep Kumar, Dinesh and Siddharth Khati.

Five other BSF officers, including retired Inspectors General ML Garg and CD Aggarwal, have been named for the President's Medal for Distinguished Service. Another 42 personnel have been named for the Medal for Meritorious Service, according to the statement.

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BSF's Wider Security Role

With about 2.70 lakh personnel, the BSF is primarily responsible for guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The force has also undertaken anti-Naxal operations.

The gallantry honours come against the backdrop of India's declaration in March 2026 that the country was free of Naxal violence, giving the recognition of personnel involved in earlier anti-Naxal operations added significance.