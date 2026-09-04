2 Women Journalists Allege Assault By Delhi Police At Saket Police Station; Cops Deny Charges - VIDEO

Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan | X

New Delhi: Two freelance women journalists have alleged that they were detained and assaulted by Delhi Police personnel after being taken to the Saket police station on Thursday. The Delhi Police, however, has denied the allegations, describing them as “factually incorrect” and “misleading.”

The journalists, identified as Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan, were reportedly covering a public event in South Delhi while on assignment for digital news platform and YouTube channel 4PM News Network.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the journalists, they were covering an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the incident occurred.

The journalists alleged that police personnel asked about their religious identity and that they were assaulted after revealing that they were Muslims, India Today reported.

Videos showing the two women displaying injury marks on different parts of their bodies have gone viral on social media. However, the allegations of assault and religion-based targeting could not be independently verified. Delhi Police has denied the charges, calling the claims “factually incorrect” and “misleading.”

📍 South Delhi



4PM journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa allege they were detained and assaulted by Delhi Police at Saket Police Station after attempting to question CM Rekha Gupta. They claim the alleged assault intensified after police learned their Muslim names.



Police deny… https://t.co/MQEs3KOrwU pic.twitter.com/8DaKbXkILj — Voice of Indian Minorities 🇮🇳 (@VOIM_Matters) September 4, 2026

A lawyer representing the journalists has also filed a complaint over the alleged assault. According to the women, they were attempting to question Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about an alleged “cycle scam” when they were stopped by police personnel.

The journalists alleged that they were subsequently taken into a closed room at the Saket police station, where a woman police personnel in plain clothes slapped them and beat them with sticks.

Delhi Police disputes account

Delhi Police, however, has disputed their account, saying the women were not detained for attempting to question political leaders. Police claimed they were removed after their scooter was found obstructing a designated VVIP security route, and they repeatedly refused to comply with security instructions. Police also said the women were not carrying identity cards at the time.

Political parties condemn incident

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have condemned the alleged use of force against the journalists and accused the government of failing to protect press freedom.

The Congress took to X and wrote, “Such treatment of a journalist is absolutely unacceptable, and strict action must be taken against the guilty policemen. However, the chances of that are slim, because, in the BJP government, asking questions has become a crime.”