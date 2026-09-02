'Collar Se Pakad Ke Le Gaye': Bhuvan Bam Recalls Police Mistaking Him For Pickpocket In Delhi During Initial Career Days

Bhuvan Bam Recalls Police Mistaking Him For Pickpocket in Delhi | Photo Via Instagram

YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam, best known for his popular YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, recently recalled one of the memorable and chaotic moments from the early phase of his career. Bhuvan opened up about an incident when he took his mother to Sarojini Nagar in Delhi for shopping and the outing unexpectedly turned chaotic after fans recognised him.

Bhuvan recalled that he was soon surrounded by a growing crowd after stepping out of the car. While his mother was initially confused and worried about why so many people had gathered around them, the situation took an unexpected turn when the police arrived and took Bhuvan away by his collar.

Police Thought He Was A Pickpocket

At the Global GenZ Summit 2026, Bhuvan revealed that the police initially suspected him of being involved in a theft. At the time, he had long hair and was often seen wearing a bandana, which may have contributed to the misunderstanding.

Recalling the incident, Bhuvan said, "Waha police wale aaye, wo mujhe collar se pakad ke le gaye wo bole 'Tune jeb maari kisi ki?' Maine kaha ‘maine jeb nahi maari’. Uss time bohot lambe baal hote the aur main bandana pehen ke ghumta tha."

Bhuvan then tried to convince them that he was a YouTuber and showed them some of his videos to establish his identity.

Meanwhile, the crowd outside continued calling out Bhuvan’s name, making the situation even more confusing. Eventually, after realising that Bhuvan was not involved in any theft, the police asked him to leave and go home.

Work Front

Bhuvan will next be seen in The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series also stars Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 11.