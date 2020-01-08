2 women evicted from their rented house after holding anti-CAA banner during Amit Shah’s Delhi rally

"A mob of around 150 collected on the street below our apartment. The protest banner was torn and taken away. A group forced their way up the stairs which lead to our residence and threatened to break down the door if we did not let them in. Not anticipating such a strong and violent reaction, we feared for our lives and safety and locked ourselves into our home, while they kept violently banging at our door and shouting until the police intervened,” she told the Indian Express.

That is when their landlord informed that they had been evicted from the residence. Later after sometime a police along with the woman's father entered the house and recorded statements. Police registered a complaint against the mob. The landlord told the leading daily that the incident caused inconvenience to everyone. He also added that he shouldn't have made them his tenants in the first place.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December. Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

During his visits to several houses in an area with a significant population of refugees who had arrived in India after Partition, he was seen urging people to take out their mobile phones to give a missed call to a toll-free number the BJP has launched for the masses to register their support to the law.