2 Supreme Court benches to hold court even during vacation

The Supreme Court is on rescheduled summer vacation from Monday but the judges have agreed to hold the court "to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of urgent nature.

A circular issued by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde says two division benches will meet during the first week of the vacation from June 22 to 26 as also one court of judges in chamber and one registrar court to conduct the hearings through video/tele conferencing mode.

During the second week from June 29 to July 3, two Benches will assemble the whole week while one will sit on June 30 and second on July 3, a Friday as the last day of vacation since the regular courts start from July 6. Fresh matters filed up to June 19 will be also heard by the vacation benches.

The two Benches that will assemble on Monday are of Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose. Justice S Ravindra Bhat will take up the chamber matters while Registrar Anil Laxman Pansare will hold the registrar's court.