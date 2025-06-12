2 Northeast Indians Reported On Ill-Fated Air India-171 Flight; 1 Missed Departure

NGANTHOI SHARMA KONGBRAILATPAM |

Guwahati: Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur and Singson Lamnunthem who is believed to be from Mizoram, both from Northeast India, were reportedly onboard the ill-fated AI-171 flight.

However, local media reports that Singson is a native of Kangpokpi and that she had taken sick leave and did not board the flight.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with over 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

Apart from Nganthoi and Lamnunthem, the cabin crew included senior members Shradha Dhavan and Aparna Mahadik, along with Saineeta Chakravarti, Deepak Pathak, Maithili Patil, Irfan Shaikh, Roshni Songhare Rajendra, and Manisha Thapa.

A pall of sorrow has descended on the Kongbrailatpam household in Manipur after it was confirmed that their daughter, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was among the crew members aboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London.

Family members were devastated upon learning of the tragic incident. Nganthoi, known for her dedication and warmth, had been serving with Air India for several years. Her aspirations of reaching new heights in the aviation industry were cut short in a moment that has left the entire community in shock.

In Manipur, relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Kongbrailatpam residence, offering prayers and support as the family awaits further information. The state government has expressed condolences and assured all possible assistance to the bereaved family.