 2 Northeast Indians Reported On Ill-Fated Air India-171 Flight; 1 Missed Departure
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2 Northeast Indians Reported On Ill-Fated Air India-171 Flight; 1 Missed Departure

2 Northeast Indians Reported On Ill-Fated Air India-171 Flight; 1 Missed Departure

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with over 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
NGANTHOI SHARMA KONGBRAILATPAM |

Guwahati: Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur and Singson Lamnunthem who is believed to be from Mizoram, both from Northeast India, were reportedly onboard the ill-fated AI-171 flight.

However, local media reports that Singson is a native of Kangpokpi and that she had taken sick leave and did not board the flight.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with over 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

Apart from Nganthoi and Lamnunthem, the cabin crew included senior members Shradha Dhavan and Aparna Mahadik, along with Saineeta Chakravarti, Deepak Pathak, Maithili Patil, Irfan Shaikh, Roshni Songhare Rajendra, and Manisha Thapa.

FPJ Shorts
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash
Read Also
Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families
article-image

A pall of sorrow has descended on the Kongbrailatpam household in Manipur after it was confirmed that their daughter, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was among the crew members aboard the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London.

Family members were devastated upon learning of the tragic incident. Nganthoi, known for her dedication and warmth, had been serving with Air India for several years. Her aspirations of reaching new heights in the aviation industry were cut short in a moment that has left the entire community in shock.

In Manipur, relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered at the Kongbrailatpam residence, offering prayers and support as the family awaits further information. The state government has expressed condolences and assured all possible assistance to the bereaved family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People,...

Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People,...

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...