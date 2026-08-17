2 More Air India Pilots Test Non-Negative For Drugs After Phuket Flight Fiasco; Samples Sent For Confirmatory Test

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New Delhi: Days after the Phuket-Delhi flight incident that left many injured, two Air India group pilots have reportedly tested non-negative in the mandatory psychoactive substance screening ordered by the Tata-owned airline. Their samples have been sent for confirmatory testing, and final results for the same are awaited.

The two pilots have been de-rostered in the meantime. The test was reportedly conducted on around 350 pilots since the airline group announced a 100% testing programme last week.

Confirmatory results awaited

The preliminary test signals the presence of a substance or chemical marker. However, a non-negative screening result does not by itself confirm that a pilot consumed a prohibited psychoactive substance. The confirmatory test will confirm whether the pilots actually tested positive, according to India Today.

Reportedly, a cabin crew member aboard the flight was believed to have submitted a complaint alleging the pilot had earlier smoked "pot".

Testing ordered after August incident

The mandatory testing order has come in the wake of the pilot-in-command of the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight testing positive for marijuana in the confirmatory test. Air India began the full screening programme on August 13.

Flight lost 300 feet

The AI-2379, with 137 passengers and eight crew members onboard, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude over Odisha while it was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries. The pilot has since been removed from flying duties pending further action and investigation.