 2 kids among 8 injured after 2 cars crash on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
2 kids among 8 injured after 2 cars crash on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida | PTI

Eight people, including two children, suffered injuries after two cars crashed on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday night, police said.

Both the cars were on the way from Agra to Noida when the accident took place around 9.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

“The accident took place on the Yamuna Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits, leading to injuries to eight passengers who were onboard the two cars. The injured were later sent to hospital in an ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

Details on injured passengers

Those injured have been identified as Om Prakash Goyal (60), Mukesh Saini (32), Lata Devi (57), Prashant Goyal (26), Pankaj (35), Shalu Goyal (32), the police said.

There were two children aged six and two years who got injured in the crash, the police said. The two cars, both Maruti Ertiga, were registered in Rajasthan and Delhi, according to the police.

The damaged vehicles have been removed from the expressway, the police said.

Another car crash reported recently

Four persons died after their car collided with a luxury bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Dahanu on Tuesday. The accident occurred between 3 am to 3.30 am.

According to the information received, a Mumbai-bound Skoda car crossed the lane and dashed with luxury bus going in the opposite direction. It cannot be ascertained yet as to how the car breached the lane.

This collision led to the death of four persons travelling in the car which includes a woman.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Abdul Salam Hafijji (36) (driver)  resident of Surat, Ibrahim Dawood (60), Aasiyaben Collector (57) and Ismail Mohommad Desay (42) all residents of Sadar, Gujarat.

