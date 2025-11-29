‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM Women’s India Wing Chief

Dr Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza | X/@sharmajasmine01

New Delhi: Investigation is underway in the Delhi blast case and another revelation has come to light. NDTV has reported how a 46-year-old medical professional, Shaheen Shahid, turned into a terrorist.

Shahid was raised in Lucknow’s Daliganj area. Academically, she was a bright student. She pursued a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in Allahabad and later specialised in pharmacology.

Shahid father, Syed Ahmad Ansari, is a government servant, and her family is considered modest, educated, and socially respected.

Shahid married ophthalmologist Dr Zafar Hayat in 2003 and the couple had two children. But the relationship did not last long and the couple got divorced in 2012.

Professional stress, career, and Saeed's desire to move abroad are cited as the causes for the divorce.

The divorce was reportedly a significant blow to Shahid, who began to feel increasingly aloof. She abruptly absconded from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, where she taught, and stopped attending without any notice.

Shahid remained incommunicado for eight years and, in 2021, her employment was terminated. She then remarried a man who ran a textile business in Ghaziabad, but this marriage, too, did not last long.

Muzammil Shakeel Enters Shaheen Saeed's Life

Shaheen Shahid and Muzammil Shakeel, the two doctors-turned-terrorists, married in September 2023 in a mosque near Al-Falah University. This marriage is what introduced terrorism into Shahid's life. Shakeel was a Kashmiri doctor and Shahid's junior at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

Their bond strengthened through daily meetings and working together at the college.The two began living as a couple, and during this period Saeed was introduced to student groups and began participating in religious activities.

During these interactions, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), reached out to her and began training and radicalising her.

Using her medical identity, Shahid began travelling between Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR and Haryana, helping transfer funds and deliver messages.

Shahid was reportedly made the head of the India branch of Jamaat ul-Mominaat, which is overseen by JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadia Azhar, in Pakistan.

Shahid , Muzammil Shakeel and their colleague Adeel Ahmed Rather have been arrested in the Delhi blast case. At least 15 people were killed and several others injured when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 driven by a suicide bomber, Umar Mohammad, exploded near the Red Fort. Umar, also a Kashmiri doctor, was affiliated with Al-Falah University as well.