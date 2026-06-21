2 Dead, Dozens Hospitalised After Ammonia Leak At Tamil Nadu Seafood Unit; Probe Ordered

At least two migrant workers lost their lives and more than 46 others were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export facility in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district on Saturday, prompting the state government to order a high-level investigation and strict action against those responsible.

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The incident occurred at St Peter's and Paul Seafoods Exports in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam, where ammonia reportedly leaked from a measuring valve in a shrimp processing unit. Most of the affected workers were migrants from northern states and complained of breathing difficulties, dizziness and vomiting after exposure to the gas. Officials said five workers remain in critical condition, with some likely to be shifted to hospitals in Chennai for specialised treatment.

Emergency response teams, including a 30-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit from Chennai equipped with gas detection and rescue equipment, carried out evacuation operations at the site.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay directed authorities to take stringent action against those found responsible for the incident. State IT Minister R Kumar, District Collector S Kavitha and Superintendent of Police Sai Praneeth visited the factory to assess the situation.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee comprising senior officials from the industrial safety, pollution control and public health departments. The panel has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident, and the owner of the seafood processing unit has been detained. Governor Rajendra Arlekar expressed condolences over the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.