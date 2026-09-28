2 Dead, 5 Injured After Overloaded Autorickshaw Overturns In Telangana - VIDEO

Two people were killed and five others injured after an overloaded autorickshaw overturned in Telangana’s Mancherial district. The accident reportedly occurred when the three-wheeler was passing through an intersection.

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According to reports, the autorickshaw driver appears to have attempted to avoid an obstacle or another vehicle at the intersection. The three-wheeler subsequently moved onto the wrong side of the road and reportedly lost balance while travelling on two wheels.

The autorickshaw then overturned, throwing the passengers off balance and leaving several of them injured.

Two passengers succumbed to their injuries following the accident, while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the injured persons was not immediately known.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to investigate whether overloading, speeding or the driver's attempt to avoid an obstacle contributed to the crash.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured were awaited.