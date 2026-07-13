2 Bengaluru Women Die by Suicide, Allegedly Following Marital Disputes | Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 13: A 23-year-old newly married woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison on a roadside near Bengaluru late on Sunday night, following an alleged dispute with her husband, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Tanuja, a resident of Beerammanahalli in Gauribidanur. According to the police, she was in a relationship with Ravindra, a resident of Mayasandra in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The couple had reportedly entered into a secret marriage at the Dharmasthala temple a few months ago without Ravindra's family's knowledge.

Police said that after the marriage, Ravindra initially arranged for Tanuja to stay in a paying guest (PG) accommodation. He had reportedly assured her that he would inform his family about their marriage after some time. Later, he shifted her to a rented house in Singapore Layout in Yelahanka, where she had been staying.

According to the preliminary investigation, Tanuja called Ravindra on Sunday night and asked him to come home. However, Ravindra allegedly told her he could not come immediately and would visit her the following morning.

Upset over his response, Tanuja reportedly switched off her mobile phone. At around 10 p.m., she allegedly sent Ravindra a message stating that she had consumed poison. She also informed him that she was in Basavanahalli, Nelamangala.

On receiving the message, Ravindra immediately rushed to Basavanahalli and found Tanuja. He shifted her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed before she could be admitted for treatment, police said.

Investigators suspect that an argument between the couple may have preceded the incident, although the exact circumstances leading to the alleged suicide are yet to be established.

A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Town Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Second incident of alleged suicide

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Bengaluru, leaving a death note in which she blamed her husband and in-laws for torture and harassment.

"If I die, please don't spare them, mother," wrote the woman in an emotional death note before allegedly ending her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence.

In the note, she allegedly held her husband and sister-in-law responsible for her death, accusing them of subjecting her to continuous harassment, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shwetha, a native of Chikkamagaluru, residing at Sunkadakatte within the Kamakshipalya police station limits.

She was working as a teacher at a private school in Bengaluru and had entered into a love marriage about four months ago.

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According to police, Shwetha allegedly died by suicide at her residence under the jurisdiction of the Kamakshipalya police station. After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and recovered a handwritten death note.

Police said Shwetha allegedly died by suicide at around 11 p.m. on Sunday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house.

In the note, she allegedly stated that persistent harassment by her husband and his sister had pushed her to take the extreme step, and that she no longer wished to live because of the alleged abuse.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)