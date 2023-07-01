2 Arrested After Police Find Severed Head Of Buffalo Near Temple In North East Delhi | Representative Image / PTI

New Delhi: Two people were arrested after a severed head of a buffalo was found on a roadside in northeast Delhi's Welcome police station area on Friday Evening, said North East Delhi Police.

"On June 30, at about 05:38 pm, a call was received in PS. Welcome that a severed Buffalo head had been found on the road outside a temple on Nala Road, West Gorakhpark, Welcome Police Station," said DCP North East Delhi.

Police have arrested two people in this case Azeem (27), and another boy aged 16. They both allegedly dropped the severed buffalo head.

"It was found that two boys on a scooty had dropped the severed buffalo head on the road outside the temple. The buffalo head was taken into police possession immediately and removed from the spot. SHO Welcome has arrested the two culprits, Azeem, age 27, and another boy, age 16. Both are residents of Babarpur, Delhi," said a police official.

The police have appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area and not spread any kind of rumour.

DCP North East Delhi Appeals Citizens To Maintain Peace

"Acting swiftly on the information that a severed head of a buffalo was found on a roadside under the Welcome police station, the police of the North East district have arrested two accused. People are urged to help the police maintain peace in the area. And don't spread any kind of rumour," said DCP, North East Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.