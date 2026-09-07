1951 To Be NRC Base Year In Manipur, Says State Home Minister | X - KonthoujamG

Guwahati, September 7: Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the State Legislative Assembly today that 1951 will serve as the base year for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, and the State Government will pursue the matter with the Central Government in accordance with resolutions adopted by the House.

NRC base year and implementation

Responding to queries raised by Opposition MLA K. Meghachandra Singh, the Home Minister stated that physical records from the 1951 NRC are currently being traced.

He emphasized that the State Government cannot implement the NRC independently without approval from the Centre. Highlighting that the process must be handled cautiously to avoid the complications faced by Assam, where the NRC remains pending in court and out of the public domain, the Minister noted that the House previously adopted resolutions on August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024, to push for the implementation. A fresh, unanimous resolution was also passed by the House on September 2, 2026, reaffirming these decisions, and the Manipur State Population Commission has already been constituted.

Illegal immigrants detected

Addressing a separate question from Opposition MLA Th. Lokeshwar Singh concerning illegal immigration, the Home Minister revealed that a total of 24,475 illegal immigrants have been detected across the border districts of the state so far. This includes 14,370 in Chandel district, 6,545 in Kamjong district, and 3,560 in Tengnoupal district. Out of the total number detected, 14,992 individuals have been pushed back across the border through diplomatic channels.

District-wise repatriation details

Providing a district-wise breakdown of the actions taken, the Minister stated that in Kamjong, 5,378 of the 6,545 immigrants have been repatriated, while the remaining 1,167 are being sheltered in designated government camps across locations such as Namli, Wanglee, Kaka, Zoro, Iko, Skipi, Huimin Thana, and Phaikoh. In Tengnoupal, 14 out of 3,560 individuals have been pushed back, with the remaining 3,546 housed in the Sadang village areas along the Indo-Myanmar border under strict instructions for local Deputy Commissioners to manage them after recording their biometrics to prevent movement. In Chandel, 9,600 out of 14,370 immigrants have been sent back to Myanmar, while biometric records have been collected for 1,308 of the remaining 4,770, who are currently housed in temporary shelters at Molcham, Gamphajol, Khangtung, L. Nampao, Yaingol, Bongjang, Kheljang, New Lajang, and nearby villages.

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Administrative measures to tackle influx

The Home Minister further outlined that the state had previously instituted multi-layered administrative mechanisms to tackle the influx, including a 12-member committee formed on August 7, 2024, under former Minister Awangbow Newmai, a Cabinet Sub-Committee formed on February 16, 2023, led by former Minister Letpao Haokip, and an official Executive Committee constituted on March 24, 2023, headed by Commissioner S. Chourasia. Although a verification drive was initiated by these bodies, it was interrupted by the unprecedented crisis that erupted on May 3, 2023. Concluding his address, the Minister stated that respective Deputy Commissioners have now been specifically instructed to strictly segregate all identified illegal immigrants from local Indian communities.