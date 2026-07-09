19-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Bhilai OYO Hotel After Alleged Fight With Girlfriend

A 19-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an OYO hotel in Bhilai's Kohka area, with police suspecting he died by suicide following an alleged argument with his girlfriend. The woman has been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.

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The deceased, identified as Shadab Sheikh, a resident of Bhilai's Camp-1 area, had checked into Hotel Kunal with his 23-year-old girlfriend at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. According to police, the couple spent the evening together and allegedly consumed alcohol before an argument broke out later that night.

Argument before alleged suicide

Investigators believe the woman, who was reportedly intoxicated, fell asleep after the dispute. During that time, Shadab allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan inside the hotel room.

Hotel staff said some of Shadab's friends arrived at around 11 pm looking for him after learning about the couple's quarrel. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response from inside the room.

Body found next morning

The next morning, the woman stepped out of the room and reportedly told hotel staff that Shadab was still asleep. At around 9 am, his friends returned, entered the room and found him lying on the bed. Police said the woman had allegedly taken his body down from the noose during the night.

The friends rushed Shadab to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Medical officials estimated that he had died three to four hours earlier.

Police have detained the woman and are questioning her to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.