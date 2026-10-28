'174 Thanks Signatures’: Captain Smit Machchhar’s Head Stitches Emerge, Social Media Hails Flydubai Pilot For Saving Lives

Pictures showing a long line of stitches on Captain Smit Machchhar’s head have sparked an outpouring of praise on social media, with users saluting the pilot for his courage in foiling an alleged hijack attempt on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month.

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Machchhar was credited with helping save 174 passengers during the incident. The images, which surfaced online, show the extent of the injuries he sustained while confronting the threat and assisting in the rescue.

Social media users praise captain's courage

Social media user Subodh Kumar shared the pictures on X, highlighting the severity of the captain’s injuries and praising him for his actions despite being wounded. Actor Ranvir Shorey also shared the images, accompanying them with emotional and saluting emojis.

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“Man, look at the condition of his skull. Just imagining the number of stitches it must have taken is painful,” another user wrote, describing Machchhar as someone who had “the hand of God on his shoulder”.

Calls for Ashoka Chakra recognition

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora reiterated his demand that the captain be awarded the Ashoka Chakra, praising his role in saving lives and criticising those who had dismissed the incident as a conspiracy theory.

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Another user, Kaartik Gor, said Machchhar endured his injuries to save both the passengers and humanity.

Emirati honour and national recognition

Machchhar was recently honoured with the First Class Order of Zayed II, a top Emirati award, at a ceremony where Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed presented the distinction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier hailed the captain as a “true hero” for saving more than 170 lives.

The latest pictures have renewed calls for national recognition of Machchhar’s actions, with several users describing him as a symbol of courage and sacrifice.