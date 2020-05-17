15 SC judges by turn to hold benches on Monday, Tuesday

The Supreme Court judges are returning to the court rooms from Monday instead of holding courts at their residences and as many as eight Benches will be meeting on Monday and Tuesday, including three single-judge Benches.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde would be heading a 3-judge bench on Monday while not on any Bench on Tuesday.

The roster has been so drawn that the judges sitting on Monday would be replaced by another batch of the Judges the next day to let each one of them gets a chance to be part of the judicial process. Fifteen judges will hold forte on Monday and another set of 15 on Tuesday.

The judges taking up the hearings on Monday besides the Chief Justice are Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy sitting with him on the 3-judge Bench, besides Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, Suryakant, Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer, Ms Indira Banerjee, Rohinton Fali Nariman, Navin Sinha, B R Gavai, Mrs KR Banumathi, Ms Kindu Malhotra and Aniruddha Bose.

Those listed for hearings on Tuesday are: Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, Vineer Saran, A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna, D Y Chandrachud, Hemant Gupta, Ajay Rastogi, Nageshwara Rao, Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, M R Shah and Hrishikesh Roy.