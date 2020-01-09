15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi to visit Jammu-Kashmir on Jan 9-10: Sources

New Delhi: A group of around 15 foreign envoys based in New Delhi will be taken to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9-10 to see first-hand the efforts being made by the Government in the region, sources said.

"We have been receiving requests from some envoys based in Delhi to undertake a visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Our consistent position has been that we may consider the request only after analyzing the security situation and checking the ground situation with J&K administration," sources said.