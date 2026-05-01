'15 Booths Not Enough': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari After EC Orders Repoll Across 2 Seats In West Bengal

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling at 15 polling stations in West Bengal following allegations of electoral irregularities during the Assembly elections. The fresh voting will take place on May 2 between 7 am and 6 pm in two constituencies of South 24 Parganas district.

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According to officials, 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour have been identified for repolling after reports from observers and returning officers flagged concerns over the April 29 polling process.

Reacting to the decision, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the repoll should have been extended to more booths. He claimed that in the Falta segment alone, at least 60 polling stations warranted fresh voting. However, he added that the party respects the Commission’s decision-making process, which includes reviewing CCTV footage, observer inputs, and presiding officers’ reports. He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying his party does not criticise the poll body in the same manner.

The Commission had earlier declared polling at these booths void under provisions of the Representation of the People Act after assessing all material circumstances.