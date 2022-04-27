146 arrested in connection with violence in Karnataka's Hubli, including AIMIM leader Dadapeer Betgeri

Karnataka Police have arrested another AIMIM leader, Dadapeer Betgeri, in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station, reported news agency ANI.

So far, 146 accused have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident. 145 accused were sent to Hubli, Dharwad, Ballary and Kalaburagi jails for 14 days judicial custody, while one main accused is in police custody, according to Police Commissioner Hubli Dharwad.

On April 16, a large crowd had gathered outside the Old Town police station in Hubballi, demanding strict action against a youth for a communally charged social media post.

The post purportedly showed a saffron flag over a mosque in Mecca. The crowd outside the police station swelled into a mob and violence erupted as stone-pelting began, damaging a nearby hospital and temple, besides the police station building. A few officers were also injured during the incident.

A mob of around 1,000 people tried to attack the police station in Hubli around midnight on Saturday, April 16. The rioters pelted stones at the police station and, as a result, 12 policemen were injured in the incident.

On Friday, April 22, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that “unseen hands and organisations” were behind the violence, and that the government was mulling banning such organisations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an investigation is going on based on the evidence and videos. He assured that the government was looking into the people behind the incident and that everybody would be arrested soon.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “Our leaders have tried to maintain peace. Some miscreants have taken law into their hands. Our district president tried to stop. No Congressman is involved. The provocation of the tweet post is from BJP. Let that be investigated. They can't blame us. They are trying to deviate from 40% commission.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:56 AM IST