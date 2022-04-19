Attacking police station is serious crime, no compromise in punishing culprits: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Hubli stone-pelting incident

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the investigation into the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station is being carried out thoroughly.

He said that there would be 'no compromise' in punishing the culprits.

"A thorough investigation is underway. Action will be taken against the culprits. Attacking the police station is a serious crime, action will be initiated against the guilty," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hubli Police commissioner has said that 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, have been arrested in the matter so far.

Bommai on Monday said, "We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation." Section 144 which was imposed soon after the incident continues to remain in place in the Hubli city.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:57 AM IST