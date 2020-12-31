14-year-old fatally shoots classmate after dispute over seats in UP school

A minor dispute over a seat turned deadly in Shikarpur town of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh when one Class 10 student allegedly shot a classmate dead, the police said on Thursday.

After the first two periods of the school were over, he brought out the gun from his bad and allegedly shot his classmate thrice. “The injured student was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way,” say eyewitnesses.

The accused tried to flee the school after the incident. However, the teachers managed to apprehend him and then handed him over to the police.

“The duo - both aged 14 - had fought over seats in the class a day before. The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle, who is in the army and currently home on leave," senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Mr Singh added, "The Minor was taken into custody at the scene itself.”